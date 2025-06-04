Expert Outlook: HealthEquity Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of HealthEquity HQY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $110.9, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.47% lower than the prior average price target of $112.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of HealthEquity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $117.00 $110.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Announces Outperform $112.00 - Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $100.00 $110.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $94.00 $107.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $115.00 $120.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $110.00 $120.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HealthEquity's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into HealthEquity's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About HealthEquity

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, and investment advice to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: HealthEquity's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HealthEquity's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthEquity's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthEquity's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HealthEquity's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

