A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Steven Madden Through 7 Analysts

Steven Madden SHOO has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.57, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 18.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Steven Madden by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.00 $35.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $38.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Steven Madden's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Steven Madden's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Steven Madden Better

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Steven Madden showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.21% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.