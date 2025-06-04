Analyst Expectations For First Watch Restaurant Gr's Future

Analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.29, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A 4.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.41.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Watch Restaurant Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Lowers Buy $22.00 $26.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $21.00 $25.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $23.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $23.00 $24.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $21.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $24.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $21.00 $21.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Watch Restaurant Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of First Watch Restaurant Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Watch Restaurant Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About First Watch Restaurant Gr

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

A Deep Dive into First Watch Restaurant Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Watch Restaurant Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.