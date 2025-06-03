Where LCI Industries Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on LCI Industries LCII, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $90.75, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average represents a 13.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $104.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of LCI Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $88.00 $80.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $95.00 $100.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $80.00 $108.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $100.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LCI Industries compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LCI Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for LCI Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LCI Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About LCI Industries

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; and trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo. It has two reportable segments; the original equipment manufacturers segment and the aftermarket segment. The OEM Segment manufactures or distributes components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products are sold to manufacturers of RVs such as Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago, and other RV OEMs, and to manufacturers in adjacent industries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LCI Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LCI Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: LCI Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: LCI Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

