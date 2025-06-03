What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AGNC Investment

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated AGNC Investment AGNC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AGNC Investment, revealing an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. A decline of 8.65% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AGNC Investment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $9.50 $10.25 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $11.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Lowers Buy $9.50 $10.25 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $8.50 $9.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AGNC Investment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AGNC Investment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGNC Investment compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGNC Investment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AGNC Investment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AGNC Investment's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AGNC Investment analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage, or real estate markets.

A Deep Dive into AGNC Investment's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, AGNC Investment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -83.3% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, AGNC Investment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.