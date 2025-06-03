12 Analysts Have This To Say About BioNTech

BioNTech BNTX has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BioNTech, presenting an average target of $138.7, a high estimate of $171.44, and a low estimate of $110.00. A decline of 3.1% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of BioNTech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $151.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $110.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $116.00 $120.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $134.00 $134.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $134.00 $145.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $140.00 $145.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $140.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $145.00 - Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $139.00 $145.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $171.44 $171.44 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BioNTech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BioNTech's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Key Indicators: BioNTech's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BioNTech's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -227.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

