NIO Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for NIO NIO were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.83, a high estimate of $8.10, and a low estimate of $3.50. Highlighting a 12.66% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $5.53.

The perception of NIO by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.50 $4.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $3.50 $4.20 Jeff Chung Citigroup Lowers Buy $8.10 $8.90 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $4.20 $5.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NIO. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NIO's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

NIO's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NIO's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: NIO's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -36.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NIO's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -82.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NIO's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

