A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Winnebago Industries Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Winnebago Industries WGO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.22, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Highlighting a 15.46% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $54.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Winnebago Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $40.00 $47.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $50.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $38.00 $50.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $58.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $70.00 Brett Andress Keybanc Lowers Overweight $47.00 $58.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Winnebago Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Winnebago Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Winnebago Industries analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 38,796 in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Winnebago Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.85% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.