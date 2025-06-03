Demystifying Science Applications Intl: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Science Applications Intl SAIC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Science Applications Intl, revealing an average target of $125.25, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.48% lower than the prior average price target of $131.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Science Applications Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Lowers Neutral $111.00 $121.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $120.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $148.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $148.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $135.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $126.00 $123.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $148.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Science Applications Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Science Applications Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Science Applications Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Science Applications Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Science Applications Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Science Applications Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

