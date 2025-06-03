22 Analysts Have This To Say About HubSpot

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HubSpot HUBS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 12 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $736.91, with a high estimate of $900.00 and a low estimate of $535.00. This current average has decreased by 10.07% from the previous average price target of $819.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive HubSpot is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $775.00 - Drew Foster Citigroup Raises Buy $759.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $820.00 $675.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $795.00 $900.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $750.00 $700.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $825.00 $980.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $752.00 $659.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $645.00 $535.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $745.00 $815.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $750.00 $900.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $535.00 $808.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $700.00 $940.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $659.00 $898.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $720.00 $900.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $700.00 $900.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $700.00 $900.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $675.00 $775.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Outperform $730.00 - Firoz Valliji Bernstein Announces Market Perform $693.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $769.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Maintains Overweight $815.00 $815.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into HubSpot's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A Deep Dive into HubSpot's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

