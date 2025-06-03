Demystifying ASGN: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ASGN ASGN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. A decline of 34.78% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of ASGN by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $56.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $55.00 $115.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Sell $54.00 $56.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ASGN. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ASGN compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ASGN's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into ASGN's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ASGN

ASGN Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services to Fortune 1000 clients and mid-market companies. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and civilian agencies.

ASGN: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, ASGN faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.69% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ASGN's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ASGN's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ASGN's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

