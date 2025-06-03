9 Analysts Assess Protagonist Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $72.56, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average has increased by 8.66% from the previous average price target of $66.78.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Protagonist Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Yun Zhong Wedbush Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $60.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $62.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $80.00 $54.00 Jonathan Wolleben Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $61.00 $61.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Protagonist Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Protagonist Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Protagonist Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Protagonist Therapeutics Better

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company having a proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates to address medical needs. Its pipeline products include Rusfertide (PTG-300) and JNJ-2113.

Protagonist Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Protagonist Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -88.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Protagonist Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -41.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Protagonist Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Protagonist Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

