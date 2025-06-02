Rollins Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Rollins ROL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rollins and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.62% increase from the previous average price target of $51.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rollins. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $50.00 $49.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $62.00 $52.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rollins. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Rollins's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Rollins's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rollins: A Closer Look

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Key Indicators: Rollins's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Rollins's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rollins's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

