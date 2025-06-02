Analyst Expectations For Neurocrine Biosciences's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $152.0, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Highlighting a 1.89% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $154.93.

The perception of Neurocrine Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $154.00 $160.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $137.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $165.00 $155.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $96.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $152.00 $137.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $158.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $139.00 $138.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $158.00 $163.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $185.00 $190.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $168.00 $185.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $138.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $137.00 $138.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $137.00 $154.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $184.00 $183.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Neurocrine Biosciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Neurocrine Biosciences: A Closer Look

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

A Deep Dive into Neurocrine Biosciences's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

