Beyond The Numbers: 47 Analysts Discuss Amazon.com Stock

47 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amazon.com AMZN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|20
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|16
|25
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $240.04, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This current average has decreased by 7.06% from the previous average price target of $258.28.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$248.00
|$230.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$305.00
|$290.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$215.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$215.00
|$220.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$226.00
|$230.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$225.00
|$275.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$233.00
|$235.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$225.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$249.00
|$253.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$235.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$212.00
|$215.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$265.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$245.00
|$248.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$288.00
|$287.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$220.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$253.00
|$272.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$260.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$248.00
|$275.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$275.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$220.00
|$255.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Outperform
|$250.00
|$306.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$275.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$280.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$270.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$280.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$273.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$280.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$280.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$285.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$265.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$265.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$255.00
|$285.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$257.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$270.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Announces
|Buy
|$280.00
|-
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$250.00
|$275.00
|Nicholas Jones
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Get to Know Amazon.com Better
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Amazon.com's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amazon.com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.