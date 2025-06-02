Expert Outlook: Global Payments Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Global Payments GPN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $92.2, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Experiencing a 20.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $116.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $79.00 - Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $81.00 $78.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $115.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $145.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $77.00 $105.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $145.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $125.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $85.00 - Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Global Payments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Global Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Global Payments's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Financial Insights: Global Payments

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

