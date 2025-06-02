Where Broadstone Net Lease Stands With Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease BNL has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.6, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Broadstone Net Lease is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $17.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadstone Net Lease. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadstone Net Lease. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadstone Net Lease compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadstone Net Lease compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Broadstone Net Lease's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Broadstone Net Lease's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Broadstone Net Lease's Background

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in, owns, and manages single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The company has selectively invested in net leased assets in the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types. The company focuses on investing in real estate that is operated by creditworthy single tenants in industries characterized by positive business drivers and trends. The company targets properties that are an integral part of the tenants' businesses and are therefore opportunities to secure long-term net leases.

Broadstone Net Lease's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Broadstone Net Lease's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Broadstone Net Lease's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadstone Net Lease's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadstone Net Lease's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Broadstone Net Lease adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

