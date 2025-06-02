Forecasting The Future: 29 Analyst Projections For UnitedHealth Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 29 analysts have published ratings on UnitedHealth Group UNH in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 21 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 10 2 1 0 2M Ago 3 9 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $448.07, a high estimate of $660.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. This current average represents a 21.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $572.24.

The standing of UnitedHealth Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $362.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00 Sidharth Sahoo HSBC Lowers Reduce $270.00 $490.00 Justin Lake Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $390.00 $501.00 Ryan Langston TD Securities Lowers Hold $308.00 $520.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $360.00 $580.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $515.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $355.00 $525.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $362.00 $513.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $405.00 $525.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $362.00 $521.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $400.00 $600.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $351.00 $677.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $374.00 $563.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $350.00 $560.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $356.00 $510.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $575.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $510.00 $640.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $513.00 $560.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $525.00 $652.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $525.00 $655.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $563.00 $664.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $580.00 $660.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $560.00 $642.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $575.00 $650.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $540.00 $635.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $600.00 $640.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $660.00 $610.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into UnitedHealth Group's Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

A Deep Dive into UnitedHealth Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

