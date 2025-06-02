Where Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Harmony Biosciences Hldgs HRMY in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $52.11, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has increased by 1.94% from the previous average price target of $51.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Harmony Biosciences Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andreas Argyrides Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $61.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $44.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Harmony Biosciences Hldgs

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Harmony Biosciences Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.48% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

