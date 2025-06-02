NorthWestern Energy Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on NorthWestern Energy Group NWE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.2, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.24% from the previous average price target of $58.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NorthWestern Energy Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Neutral $56.00 $57.50 Edward DeArias BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $60.00 - Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $62.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $59.00 $56.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NorthWestern Energy Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NorthWestern Energy Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NorthWestern Energy Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering NorthWestern Energy Group: A Closer Look

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company's primary segments include Electric utility operations, which include the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and Natural Gas utility operations, which include the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro, or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, to generate power. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Electric utility operations segment.

Financial Insights: NorthWestern Energy Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, NorthWestern Energy Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.83% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NorthWestern Energy Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NorthWestern Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

