A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Fluence Energy Through 14 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Fluence Energy FLNC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fluence Energy, presenting an average target of $5.82, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 30.3% lower than the prior average price target of $8.35.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Fluence Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Trent Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $3.00 $4.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $4.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $4.00 $10.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $2.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $5.00 $9.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $4.50 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $8.00 $10.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $14.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $9.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Outperform $8.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fluence Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fluence Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Fluence Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fluence Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

