Analyst Expectations For Shoals Technologies Gr's Future

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.32, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.40. Marking an increase of 7.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $4.93.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $7.00 $6.00 Moses Sutton Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Underperform $4.00 $4.50 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.50 $4.50 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $3.40 $4.60

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Shoals Technologies Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Shoals Technologies Gr's Background

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Shoals Technologies Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Shoals Technologies Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

