Demystifying Global E Online: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Global E Online GLBE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Global E Online and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.81, accompanied by a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.37%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Global E Online by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Sell $31.00 - Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $52.00 $55.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $42.00 $62.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $45.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $64.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $47.00 $59.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $55.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Global E Online's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global E Online analyst ratings.

Delving into Global E Online's Background

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from and anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Global E Online's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global E Online's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.