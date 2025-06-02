Assessing Shift4 Payments: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Shift4 Payments FOUR underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Shift4 Payments, revealing an average target of $111.87, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 12.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $128.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Shift4 Payments is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $97.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $100.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $111.00 $100.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $127.00 $154.00 Tim Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $125.00 $138.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $100.00 $140.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $113.00 $143.00 Hal Goetsch BTIG Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $80.00 - John Davis Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $130.00 $140.00 John Coffey Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $117.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 John Davis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $140.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Shift4 Payments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.58, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

