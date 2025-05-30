Forecasting The Future: 21 Analyst Projections For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $808.67, a high estimate of $1081.00, and a low estimate of $547.00. A 9.11% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $889.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $580.00 $700.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $943.00 $943.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $700.00 $600.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $810.00 $940.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $940.00 $975.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $804.00 $917.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $943.00 $1051.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $700.00 $750.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $800.00 $865.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $633.00 $768.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Neutral $587.00 $652.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $900.00 $925.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Neutral $652.00 $759.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $975.00 $1004.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $850.00 $1152.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $695.00 - Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $547.00 $575.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $917.00 $1019.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1081.00 $1150.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $925.00 $950.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1000.00 $1100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.7% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

