ServiceTitan Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan TTAN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $123.08, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.23% increase from the previous average price target of $118.09.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ServiceTitan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Andrew Sherman TD Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Announces Buy $120.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $90.00 $105.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $107.00 $104.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $125.00 $125.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceTitan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ServiceTitan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ServiceTitan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know ServiceTitan Better

ServiceTitan Inc is an end-to-end technology platform built for contractors to transform the performance of their businesses. The Company's platform provides business owners, technicians, customer service representatives and other key office staff with technology tools designed to help customers grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies, deliver a superior end-customer experience and monitor key business drivers in real-time. The Company also has subsidiaries in Yerevan, Armenia and British Columbia, Canada that primarily serve as research and development and support centers.

Understanding the Numbers: ServiceTitan's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ServiceTitan displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceTitan's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -85.99%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceTitan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -41.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceTitan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ServiceTitan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

