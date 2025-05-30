21 Analysts Assess DraftKings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 21 analysts have evaluated DraftKings DKNG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DraftKings, presenting an average target of $55.48, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.19%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DraftKings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $42.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $60.00 $61.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Lance Vitanza TD Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $52.00 $64.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $61.00 $62.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $60.00 Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DraftKings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DraftKings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DraftKings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DraftKings Better

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

A Deep Dive into DraftKings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DraftKings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.2, DraftKings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

