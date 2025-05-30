12 Analysts Assess Unity Software: What You Need To Know

Unity Software U underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 8.65% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.82.

The standing of Unity Software among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $29.00 $22.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $26.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $28.00 $35.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $30.00 $33.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $25.00 $32.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $30.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $22.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $16.00 $24.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $24.00 $28.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Announces Market Outperform $30.00 - Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Neutral $24.00 $16.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $27.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Unity Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Unity Software's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Unity Software: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Unity Software's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

