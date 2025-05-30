What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TE Connectivity

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of TE Connectivity TEL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $155.75, along with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. Experiencing a 2.35% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $159.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TE Connectivity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $163.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $148.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $163.00 $155.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $156.00 $163.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $148.00 $146.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $130.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $153.00 $147.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $146.00 $169.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Outperform $147.00 $150.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $142.00 $165.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $170.00 $190.00 Chris Snyder UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TE Connectivity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TE Connectivity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TE Connectivity analyst ratings.

Discovering TE Connectivity: A Closer Look

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

Breaking Down TE Connectivity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TE Connectivity's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.44% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TE Connectivity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.