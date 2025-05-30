Demystifying Bio-Techne: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Bio-Techne TECH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bio-Techne, presenting an average target of $67.43, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.15%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bio-Techne. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $59.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $95.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $63.00 $72.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Lowers Buy $75.00 $95.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $60.00 $75.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $75.00 - Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Techne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bio-Techne's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bio-Techne: A Closer Look

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Breaking Down Bio-Techne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Bio-Techne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

