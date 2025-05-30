A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Airbnb Through 27 Analysts

Airbnb ABNB underwent analysis by 27 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|3
|9
|7
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1M Ago
|4
|1
|5
|4
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $136.41, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 8.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $149.67.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Patrick Scholes
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Sell
|$106.00
|$112.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Underweight
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$155.00
|$170.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$150.00
|$200.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$137.00
|$138.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$140.00
|$160.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Underweight
|$104.00
|$100.00
|Naved Khan
|B. Riley Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$140.00
|$145.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$135.00
|$150.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$155.00
|$178.00
|Mario Lu
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$103.00
|$120.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$100.00
|$101.00
|Tom White
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$155.00
|$155.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$145.00
|$165.00
|Tom White
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$155.00
|$170.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$138.00
|$160.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$132.00
|$145.00
|Michael Graham
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$180.00
|$190.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Underweight
|$130.00
|$125.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$101.00
|$130.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$150.00
|$175.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$115.00
|$160.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$100.00
|$134.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$160.00
|$175.00
|Patrick Scholes
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$112.00
|$123.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$195.00
|John Colantuoni
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$185.00
|$165.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Airbnb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Airbnb's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Capture valuable insights into Airbnb's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Airbnb analyst ratings.
Get to Know Airbnb Better
Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.
Airbnb: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Airbnb's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
