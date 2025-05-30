Where Xylem Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Xylem XYL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $142.67, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This current average represents a 2.81% decrease from the previous average price target of $146.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Xylem among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Announces Overweight $148.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $147.00 $143.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $141.00 $140.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $146.00 $149.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $140.00 $150.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $134.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Xylem. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xylem compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Xylem's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Xylem's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Xylem analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Xylem

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $8.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Xylem's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Xylem showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.77% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.17%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

