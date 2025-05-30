A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On American Eagle Outfitters Through 15 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on American Eagle Outfitters AEO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 12 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 7 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.2, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Highlighting a 21.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Eagle Outfitters is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $12.00 $12.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $19.00 Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $18.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Eagle Outfitters's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Eagle Outfitters analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into American Eagle Outfitters's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining American Eagle Outfitters's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.