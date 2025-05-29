Analyst Expectations For Nucor's Future

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Nucor NUE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.5, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average has decreased by 0.53% from the previous average price target of $157.33.

The standing of Nucor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $147.00 $153.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $156.00 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $169.00 $175.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Buy $160.00 $156.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $156.00 $150.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $167.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nucor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nucor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nucor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nucor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nucor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

