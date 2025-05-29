Demystifying Ocular Therapeutix: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix OCUL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ocular Therapeutix, revealing an average target of $15.71, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.21%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ocular Therapeutix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $17.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Announces Buy $15.00 - Jonathan Wolleben Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $19.00 $22.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ocular Therapeutix. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ocular Therapeutix compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Ocular Therapeutix's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, and OTX-IVT.

A Deep Dive into Ocular Therapeutix's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ocular Therapeutix's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -598.74%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocular Therapeutix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -22.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocular Therapeutix's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Ocular Therapeutix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

