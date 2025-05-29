Analyst Expectations For EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's Future

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 7.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $28.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $26.00 $30.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $27.00 $33.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company has developed FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology. Its pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert E and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the U.S., China, and the UK. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 109.29% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -184.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

