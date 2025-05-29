Assessing Superior Gr of Cos: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Superior Gr of Cos SGC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 17.86%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Superior Gr of Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Kupinski Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $16.00 - Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $15.00 $18.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $18.00 $21.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Superior Gr of Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Superior Gr of Cos. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Superior Gr of Cos compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Superior Gr of Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Superior Gr of Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Superior Gr of Cos's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Superior Gr of Cos analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Superior Gr of Cos

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

Superior Gr of Cos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Superior Gr of Cos's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Superior Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Superior Gr of Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Superior Gr of Cos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.