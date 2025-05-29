The Analyst Verdict: Monro In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Monro MNRO has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.8, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A 14.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $20.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Monro is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $20.00 Thomas Wendler Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $18.00 $21.00 Thomas Wendler Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $21.00 $21.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $19.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Monro's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Monro Better

Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States. Through its network of company-owned service stations, Monro Muffler Brake offers maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services for automobiles focused largely on undercar services such as brake, steering, exhaust, drivetrain, and suspension systems. Next to service stores, the company also offers tire stores specialised in tire replacement and service.

Monro's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Monro's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Monro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monro's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Monro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

