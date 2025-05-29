Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Aflac

Aflac AFL has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Aflac, presenting an average target of $106.0, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $104.67, the current average has increased by 1.27%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Aflac. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wilma Burdis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $100.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $106.00 $104.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $102.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $96.00 $95.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $105.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $114.00 $109.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $124.00 $118.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $96.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aflac. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aflac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Aflac's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aflac analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aflac

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling the majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work, and also reaches out to its customers outside of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Breaking Down Aflac's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -36.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Aflac adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.