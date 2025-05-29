10 Analysts Assess Veeva Systems: What You Need To Know

Veeva Systems VEEV underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $255.2, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $201.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.43% increase from the previous average price target of $251.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Veeva Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $255.00 $290.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $250.00 $260.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $249.00 $218.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $245.00 $240.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $201.00 $195.00 Joe Meares Truist Securities Raises Hold $217.00 $210.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $280.00 $280.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $283.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Veeva Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Veeva Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Veeva Systems: A Closer Look

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

A Deep Dive into Veeva Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

