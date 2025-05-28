Where Jamf Holding Stands With Analysts

Jamf Holding JAMF underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jamf Holding, presenting an average target of $18.7, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.88% lower than the prior average price target of $20.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Jamf Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joey Marincek JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $15.00 $18.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $20.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Joey Marincek Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $27.00 $30.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Jamf Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jamf Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

