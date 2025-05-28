Forecasting The Future: 27 Analyst Projections For Lululemon Athletica

27 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lululemon Athletica LULU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $351.81, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average has decreased by 11.28% from the previous average price target of $396.52.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $346.00 $373.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $276.00 $309.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $300.00 $315.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $275.00 $330.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $302.00 $363.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $389.00 $391.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $280.00 $315.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $353.00 $424.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $297.00 $380.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $370.00 $450.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $373.00 $411.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $380.00 $460.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $302.00 $313.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $309.00 $411.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $420.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $375.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $335.00 $376.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $424.00 $438.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $315.00 $340.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $391.00 $437.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $400.00 $480.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $366.00 $430.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $385.00 $445.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $430.00 $475.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $330.00 $380.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $445.00 $445.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $411.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Discovering Lululemon Athletica: A Closer Look

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.