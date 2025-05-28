Where New Jersey Resources Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on New Jersey Resources NJR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.25, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 3.3% from the previous average price target of $53.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of New Jersey Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $51.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $51.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to New Jersey Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to New Jersey Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of New Jersey Resources compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of New Jersey Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of New Jersey Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to nearly 600,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include investments in commercial solar projects and several large midstream natural gas projects.

New Jersey Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: New Jersey Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Jersey Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Jersey Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, New Jersey Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

