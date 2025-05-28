Analyst Expectations For CubeSmart's Future

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for CubeSmart CUBE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CubeSmart, revealing an average target of $46.36, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Highlighting a 0.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $46.44.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of CubeSmart among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Neutral $43.00 $39.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $47.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $49.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $40.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $44.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Neutral $39.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $50.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Announces Overweight $47.00 - Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $52.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CubeSmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CubeSmart Better

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

CubeSmart's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CubeSmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

