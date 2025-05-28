4 Analysts Assess E2open Parent Holdings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of E2open Parent Holdings ETWO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2.6, along with a high estimate of $3.30 and a low estimate of $2.30. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.62%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of E2open Parent Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $3.30 $2.10 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $2.30 $3.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $2.30 $2.60

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to E2open Parent Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of E2open Parent Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of E2open Parent Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know E2open Parent Holdings Better

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The Group has one reportable segment consisting of cloud-based, end-to-end SCM software. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, out of which the majority revenue is from the Americas.

E2open Parent Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, E2open Parent Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.64% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: E2open Parent Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -159.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): E2open Parent Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -25.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): E2open Parent Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: E2open Parent Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

