Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss AnaptysBio Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on AnaptysBio ANAB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $49.6, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 21.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of AnaptysBio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $54.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $54.00 $52.00 Martin Fan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AnaptysBio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AnaptysBio's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

Stay up to date on AnaptysBio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

A Deep Dive into AnaptysBio's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 286.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -141.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -74.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: AnaptysBio's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

