Demystifying Bank of New York Mellon: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Bank of New York Mellon BK underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.56, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.98% from the previous average price target of $89.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bank of New York Mellon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $97.00 $87.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $90.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $94.00 $98.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $93.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $98.00 $99.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $87.00 $83.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $90.00 $90.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bank of New York Mellon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of New York Mellon analyst ratings.

Get to Know Bank of New York Mellon Better

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Financial Milestones: Bank of New York Mellon's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.