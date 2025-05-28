Where AppLovin Stands With Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of AppLovin APP during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AppLovin, presenting an average target of $421.07, a high estimate of $530.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. A decline of 9.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of AppLovin's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $435.00 $335.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $475.00 $450.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $455.00 $425.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $355.00 $270.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $530.00 $460.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $420.00 $350.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $500.00 $560.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $405.00 $386.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $525.00 $525.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $270.00 $475.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $335.00 $500.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Buy $450.00 $630.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $425.00 $575.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $350.00 $470.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $386.00 $538.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AppLovin's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AppLovin's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

AppLovin's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AppLovin's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 69.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

