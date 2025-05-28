Breaking Down Liquidia: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Liquidia LQDA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.85% from the previous average price target of $27.00.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Liquidia by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Raises
|Buy
|$35.00
|$29.00
|Serge Belanger
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$25.00
|$25.00
|Serge Belanger
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$25.00
|$25.00
|Andreas Argyrides
|Oppenheimer
|Announces
|Underperform
|$13.00
|-
|Serge Belanger
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$25.00
|$25.00
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|$29.00
|$29.00
|Ryan Deschner
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$29.00
|$27.00
|Greg Harrison
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$36.00
|$34.00
|Serge Belanger
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$25.00
|$25.00
|Greg Harrison
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$34.00
|$30.00
|Andrew Fein
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|$29.00
|$29.00
|Serge Belanger
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$25.00
|$19.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Liquidia's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Liquidia analyst ratings.
If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.
Unraveling the Financial Story of Liquidia
Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Liquidia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1229.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -60.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.