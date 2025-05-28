Breaking Down Liquidia: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Liquidia LQDA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.85% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Liquidia by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Andreas Argyrides Oppenheimer Announces Underperform $13.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $29.00 $27.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Liquidia's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liquidia

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Liquidia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1229.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -60.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

