Demystifying Runway Growth Finance: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Runway Growth Finance RWAY in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.33, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A 8.83% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Runway Growth Finance's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.50 $10.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $12.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.50 Brock Vandervliet UBS Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Casey Alexander Compass Point Raises Buy $12.00 $11.50 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.50 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Runway Growth Finance. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Runway Growth Finance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Runway Growth Finance's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Runway Growth Finance's Background

Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to high-growth-potential companies in technology, life sciences, healthcare information and services, business services, select consumer services and products, and other high-growth industries. The company has Investments in the United States, Germany, and UK, Canada, Netherlands, with the majority of its portfolio invested in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Runway Growth Finance's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Runway Growth Finance's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -69.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Runway Growth Finance's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Runway Growth Finance's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Runway Growth Finance's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Runway Growth Finance's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

